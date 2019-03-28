Blue Jays' Bud Norris: Misses out on roster
Norris (forearm) isn't included on the Blue Jays' roster ahead of their season opener Thursday against the Tigers, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Norris remains with the organization as a non-roster player and should be in good shape to have his contract selected once he gets past the bout of forearm fatigue he experienced late in spring training. The right-hander was able to complete a bullpen session Tuesday, so he should be ready to test himself against live hitters in the coming days.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bud Norris: Scheduled for bullpen Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Bud Norris: Set to pitch Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Bud Norris: Still on track for Opening Day•
-
Blue Jays' Bud Norris: Dealing with forearm fatigue•
-
Blue Jays' Bud Norris: Scratched Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Bud Norris: Impresses in spring debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...