Norris (forearm) isn't included on the Blue Jays' roster ahead of their season opener Thursday against the Tigers, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Norris remains with the organization as a non-roster player and should be in good shape to have his contract selected once he gets past the bout of forearm fatigue he experienced late in spring training. The right-hander was able to complete a bullpen session Tuesday, so he should be ready to test himself against live hitters in the coming days.