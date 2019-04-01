Norris has no timetable to return from forearm soreness, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Norris remains on a minor-league contract, so he hasn't been placed on the injured list, meaning he could theoretically join the roster at any point. That point doesn't appear to be imminent, however, in part because his velocity has been sitting around 90-91 mph rather than the mid-90s heat he's typically capable of. That could simply be caused by his late arrival at camp, though when combined with an arm injury, there could be reason to be concerned.

More News
Our Latest Stories