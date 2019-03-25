Norris (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Norris, who has been dealing with forearm fatigue recently, tossed an inning in Sunday's spring game against the Tigers While the right-hander reported no issues afterwards, the Blue Jays want to see how he responds after Tuesday's bullpen session before determining his status for the start of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...