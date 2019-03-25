Blue Jays' Bud Norris: Scheduled for bullpen Tuesday
Norris (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Norris, who has been dealing with forearm fatigue recently, tossed an inning in Sunday's spring game against the Tigers While the right-hander reported no issues afterwards, the Blue Jays want to see how he responds after Tuesday's bullpen session before determining his status for the start of the season.
