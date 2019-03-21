Norris (undisclosed) was scratched from Thursday's game against the Phillies, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Norris didn't feel right while throwing earlier, prompting the Blue Jays to scrap his scheduled outing Thursday. The right-hander will be further evaluated in the coming days, but there's a chance he's forced to open the season on the shelf given how close Opening Day is.

