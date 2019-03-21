Blue Jays' Bud Norris: Scratched Thursday
Norris (undisclosed) was scratched from Thursday's game against the Phillies, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Norris didn't feel right while throwing earlier, prompting the Blue Jays to scrap his scheduled outing Thursday. The right-hander will be further evaluated in the coming days, but there's a chance he's forced to open the season on the shelf given how close Opening Day is.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bud Norris: Impresses in spring debut•
-
Blue Jays' Bud Norris: Signs with Toronto•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Unlikely to return this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Leaves with hamstring tightness•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Exits Friday's game•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Will be available Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...