Manager Charlie Montoyo said Norris (forearm) is scheduled to pitch one inning Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Norris has been dealing with forearm fatigue for a few days, though the issue is thought to be minor. Assuming everything goes as planned, Montoyo said he expects the veteran right-hander to be ready for the start of the season. Norris is expected to hold down a setup role once healthy.

