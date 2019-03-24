Blue Jays' Bud Norris: Set to pitch Sunday
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Norris (forearm) is scheduled to pitch one inning Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Norris has been dealing with forearm fatigue for a few days, though the issue is thought to be minor. Assuming everything goes as planned, Montoyo said he expects the veteran right-hander to be ready for the start of the season. Norris is expected to hold down a setup role once healthy.
