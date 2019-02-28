Blue Jays' Bud Norris: Signs with Blue Jays
Norris signed with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
The deal will be a minor-league one, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca, but it would be a surprise to see the Norris fail to make the team. The veteran pitched 57.2 innings for the Cardinals last season, recording 28 saves with a 3.59 ERA. He'll likely slot in as the second option for the closer role behind Ken Giles. Norris will turn 34 in early March, but he's still a capable option for a late-inning role, posting a 27.4 percent strikeout rate with a 94.6 mph fastball last season.
