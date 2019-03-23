Norris (forearm) is still expected to be ready for Opening Day, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

The Jays remain optimistic that his bout of forearm soreness is minor, and Norris may even pitch in some capacity this weekend. With Ryan Tepera (elbow) and John Axford (elbow) both out of commission, the team can ill afford to lose Norris from its relief corps as well. Barring any setbacks, expect the veteran right-hander to open the season working the eighth inning in front of closer Ken Giles.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0

    Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...