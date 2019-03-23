Norris (forearm) is still expected to be ready for Opening Day, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

The Jays remain optimistic that his bout of forearm soreness is minor, and Norris may even pitch in some capacity this weekend. With Ryan Tepera (elbow) and John Axford (elbow) both out of commission, the team can ill afford to lose Norris from its relief corps as well. Barring any setbacks, expect the veteran right-hander to open the season working the eighth inning in front of closer Ken Giles.