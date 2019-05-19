Boshers signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The 31-year-old lefty previously attended spring training with the Reds before getting released in March. After a brief stopover in the Mexican League, Boshers will return north of the border and report to the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo. Boshers posted a 3.32 ERA at the Triple-A level in 2018 as a member of the Astros and Pirates organizations.

