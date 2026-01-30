This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Blue Jays' C.J. Stubbs: Grabs NRI deal from Toronto
The Blue Jays signed Stubbs to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Stubbs made his major-league debut in 2025 with the Nationals, going hitless in three plate appearances. The 29-year-old will merely be organizational catching depth for the Blue Jays at Triple-A Buffalo.