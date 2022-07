The Blue Jays have selected Doughty with the 78th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Doughty has average tools across the board and can play second base and third base. The 21-year-old from LSU has a sturdy 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame and shows good instincts on the bases. He may not have a plus hit tool or plus power, but he could do enough on offense to be a low-end regular.