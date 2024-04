Doughty (shoulder) is on a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

Per Dykstra, the shoulder issue will prevent Doughty from joining Double-A New Hampshire for a few weeks, so he is essentially having his spring training with Dunedin in the meantime. The 23-year-old infielder slashed .264/.342/459 with 18 home runs and four steals in 102 games at High-A last year.