Blue Jays' Cal Stevenson: Jumps to High-A
Stevenson will open the year with High-A Dunedin, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Stevenson only played in rookie ball after the Blue Jays selected him in the 10th round of last year's draft, so this is a pretty big jump in levels for the 22-year-old outfielder. Of course, given his age and the fact he had almost as many steals (21) as strikeouts last year (24), he is deserving of this challenge. If he carries over that success at a more age-appropriate level this year, he could become a top-200 prospect for dynasty leagues.
