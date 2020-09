Joseph's contract was selected by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Joseph will join the Blue Jays' 40-man roster to serve as catching depth after Reese McGuire was optioned to alternate camp Saturday. The 34-year-old saw limited action with the Diamondbacks last season, and Danny Jansen should see the bulk of the playing time behind the dish with the Blue Jays.