Blue Jays' Caleb Joseph: Latches on with Toronto
Joseph signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Sunday, Jamie Campbell of Sportsnet reports. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.
Joseph spent the 2019 season bouncing between the majors and minors, appearing in 20 games for the Diamondbacks and slashing .211/.250/.263 in 41 plate appearances. He'll compete for a spot on Toronto's Opening Day roster, though he seems more likely to fill an organizational depth role behind Reese McGuire and Danny Jansen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: 2B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is shaping up to be the strongest position in 2020, offering incredible depth from...