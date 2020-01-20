Blue Jays' Caleb Joseph: Latches on with Toronto

Joseph signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Sunday, Jamie Campbell of Sportsnet reports. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

Joseph spent the 2019 season bouncing between the majors and minors, appearing in 20 games for the Diamondbacks and slashing .211/.250/.263 in 41 plate appearances. He'll compete for a spot on Toronto's Opening Day roster, though he seems more likely to fill an organizational depth role behind Reese McGuire and Danny Jansen.