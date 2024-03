The Blue Jays reassigned Eden to minor-league camp Monday.

Eden saw action in five games with the Blue Jays late last season as a September call-up, but the 25-year-old outfielder reported to spring training as a non-roster invitee after Toronto outrighted him off the 40-man roster in November. Though he played in 11 games during the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League slate, Eden never seemed to be a serious threat to make the Opening Day roster.