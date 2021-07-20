Edwards (oblique) has begun throwing bullpen sessions, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Edwards is dealing with a strained left oblique and will be ineligible to return from the 60-day injured list before mid-August. Given that he's already throwing bullpens several weeks before his stay expires, however, he seemingly has a good shot to be activated when first eligible.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Carl Edwards: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Carl Edwards: Out with oblique strain•
-
Blue Jays' Carl Edwards: Headed for IL•
-
Blue Jays' Carl Edwards: Suffers abdominal injury•
-
Blue Jays' Carl Edwards: Contract selected by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Carl Edwards: Joins Toronto on minor-league deal•