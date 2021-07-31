Edwards (oblique) began a rehab assignment Saturday with the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, striking out two over a perfect inning.
Edwards resumed game action after he was shut down for nearly six weeks with a left oblique strain. He'll likely move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo within the next week or two and should be ready to rejoin the Blue Jays when first eligible to return from the 60-day injured list in mid-August.
