Edwards had his contract selected by the Blue Jays on Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old inked a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays in mid-May and will join the big-league roster after delivering four scoreless outings at Triple-A Buffalo. Edwards has struggled to find his place in the league over the past few years since posting a 2.60 ERA and 23 holds with the Cubs in 2018.