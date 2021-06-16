Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Edwards (abdomen) is "for sure out" and will be placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Toronto will officially place Edwards on the IL and announce a corresponding call-up shortly before Wednesday's 7:07 p.m. ET opening pitch. Montoyo indicated that Edwards will undergo an MRI after he exited Tuesday's game with left abdominal discomfort, so Toronto may not have a clear timeline for his return from the IL until the results of his tests are available.