The Blue Jays signed Mendoza to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Friday, Marcos Grunfeld of ElEmergente.com reports.

Mendoza spent the first six years of his pro career in the Tigers organization, hitting .287/.394/.409 with seven homers and 12 steals between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo in 2025. Slated to turn 26 in December, Mendoza can play all over the field and will likely open the 2026 season in a utility role at Triple-A Buffalo.