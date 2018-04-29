Blue Jays' Carlos Ramirez: Called up from Triple-A
Ramirez was promoted to the big leagues Sunday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Ramirez will take the place of second baseman Devin Travis, who was struggling at the dish this season (batting .148 over 66 at-bats). The right-handed pitcher is set to come out of the bullpen where the Blue Jays are already depleted. Ramirez gave up two runs on a hit and two walks across one inning in his last outing against Triple-A Pawtucket, but he'll look for a fresh start on the big-league stage.
