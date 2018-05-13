The Blue Jays designated Ramirez for assignment Sunday.

Ramirez will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to Deck McGuire, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. The right-hander, who enjoyed a 47.2-inning scoreless streak across three levels at one point in 2017, made two appearances for the big club this season, giving up a run on one hit and five walks in 2.1 innings. If Ramirez goes unclaimed off waivers, he'll likely report to Buffalo.

