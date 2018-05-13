Blue Jays' Carlos Ramirez: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Blue Jays designated Ramirez for assignment Sunday.
Ramirez will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to Deck McGuire, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. The right-hander, who enjoyed a 47.2-inning scoreless streak across three levels at one point in 2017, made two appearances for the big club this season, giving up a run on one hit and five walks in 2.1 innings. If Ramirez goes unclaimed off waivers, he'll likely report to Buffalo.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Carlos Ramirez: Optioned to Triple-A Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Carlos Ramirez: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Carlos Ramirez: Will return to mound in coming days•
-
Blue Jays' Carlos Ramirez: Reaches end of amazing scoreless-innings streak•
-
Blue Jays' Carlos Ramirez: Scoreless season rolls into bigs•
-
Blue Jays' Carlos Ramirez: Arrives in majors•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...