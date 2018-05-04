Ramirez was sent down to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

The Blue Jays made a series of moves following Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians on Thursday, including optioning Ramirez back to the minors just a few days after calling him up to the big leagues. Over two appearances, he allowed one earned run off one hit and five walks while striking out three in 2.1 innings of relief. He will likely spend a majority of the 2018 season at the Triple-A level.