Ramirez's incredible 47.2-innings scoreless streak ended Wednesday when he allowed four runs on three hits and a walk in a loss to Kansas City.

The right-hander's eye-popping streak lasted through stints in Double-A New Hampshire, Triple-A Buffalo and now Toronto. According to Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com, the 26-year-old converted outfielder is one of three pitchers in MLB history to not allow a hit in six of his first seven big-league games. "It has been an incredible year for the kid," manager John Gibbons said. "It was going to happen." Ramirez will likely begin 2018 back in Buffalo, but he'll certainly get a long look in spring training to see if he's ready to contribute at the big-league level.