Ramirez (shoulder) is expected to return to the mound within the next couple days, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez has been dealing with a sore shoulder, which has prohibited the right-hander from participating in any throwing drills in recent days. Consider him day-to-day as he looks to battle for a spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen for the beginning of the 2018 season.