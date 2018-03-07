Blue Jays' Carlos Ramirez: Will return to mound in coming days
Ramirez (shoulder) is expected to return to the mound within the next couple days, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez has been dealing with a sore shoulder, which has prohibited the right-hander from participating in any throwing drills in recent days. Consider him day-to-day as he looks to battle for a spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen for the beginning of the 2018 season.
