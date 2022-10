Lawrence is not on the Blue Jays' 26-man wild-card roster, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Lawrence was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday for the team's doubleheader with the Orioles, pitching 2.1 innings while allowing one run on three hits and a walk. The 34-year-old was unsurprisingly not chosen for the postseason roster after posting a 7.50 ERA over six appearances in the big leagues this season.