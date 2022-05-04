The Blue Jays selected Lawrence's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Lawrence has performed well out of the Buffalo rotation this season, logging a 2.82 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 22.1 innings over four starts with the affiliate. He'll settle into the bullpen for the Blue Jays, with his addition giving the big club a fresh arm who's capable of providing some length. Infielder Gosuke Katoh was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Lawrence.