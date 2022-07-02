Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to serve as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.

Lawrence was sent to the minors in mid-June, but he'll be available to provide length out of the Blue Jays' bullpen during Saturday's twin bill. Over his first three major-league appearances of the year, he's posted a 3.68 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 7.1 innings.