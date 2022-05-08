Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
Lawrence was called up Wednesday, and he pitched 3.1 innings across two appearances allowing one earned run since. The Blue Jays had to drop a player from the active roster after a doubleheader Saturday, and Lawrence will return to the minors as a result. He should contribute to the big-league bullpen again at some point this season.
