Lawrence is expected to serve as Toronto's primary pitcher behind opener Anthony Banda against Seattle on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Kevin Gausman (ankle) is unable to start Thursday, so the Blue Jays will instead turn to Banda and Lawrence to cover the early innings in the series opener versus the Mariners. Lawrence surrendered six runs over 5.2 innings during his previous appearance for Toronto on July 2, when he served as long relief in a doubleheader.