Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
The Blue Jays used several relievers during Thursday's loss to the Orioles, so Lawrence will be available as a long reliever in the big-league bullpen rather than making his scheduled start in Buffalo on Friday. Jeremy Beasley was sent down to make room on the active roster.
