Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Re-ups with Blue Jays
RotoWire Staff
Lawrence re-signed with the Blue Jays on a minor-league contract Monday.
Lawrence spent most of last season at Triple-A Buffalo but did return to the majors for the first time since 2018 in making six relief appearances. The 35-year-old will represent some swingman depth.
