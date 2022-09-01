Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Toronto on Thursday.
Lawrence allowed 11 runs in 8.1 innings over a two-appearance stint with Toronto in early July, and he'll rejoin the big club Thursday with rosters expanding to 28 players. The 34-year-old has an 8.04 ERA over 15.2 innings this season but has been better at Triple-A with a 2.76 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 92:17 K:BB across 20 starts.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Sent down Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Sunk by Mariners•
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Lines up as primary pitcher•
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Recalled from Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Called up as 27th man•