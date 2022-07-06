Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
Lawrence was sent down Sunday after he gave up six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six in 5.2 relief innings against the Rays on Saturday. However, the right-hander should serve as a multi-inning relief option for Toronto once again after right-hander Trent Thornton was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday.
