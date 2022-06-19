Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.
Lawrence joined the big-league club and pitched four relief innings Friday against the Yankees, and he'll return to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. He's given up three earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks over 7.1 innings for Toronto this season.
