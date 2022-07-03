The Blue Jays optioned Lawrence to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.
Lawrence was up with Toronto for just one day after he was designated as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Rays. With Kevin Gausman exiting after two innings in his start in Game 1 with an ankle injury, Lawrence was called upon in long relief and was the pitcher of record in Toronto's 6-2 loss. He was charged with six runs -- all earned -- on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings out of the bullpen.
