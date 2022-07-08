Lawrence worked as the primary pitcher Thursday against Seattle, allowing five runs on seven hits over 2.2 innings. He did not factor in the decision.

Anthony Banda opened the game for Toronto and was charged with two runs while notching just one out. That got him tagged with the loss and allowed Lawrence to escape with a no-decision despite his own ugly performance. Lawrence gave up a run in the second and four in the third before departing having tossed 52 pitches. The right-hander was again strung by the long ball -- he yielded two Thursday and has now served up five homers over his past 12.1 frames. Lawrence has bounced back and forth between Triple-A and the majors this season, and he could be headed back down following Thursday's poor outing.