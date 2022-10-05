The Blue Jays recalled Lawrence from Triple-A Buffalo and appointed him as their 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

Reliever Trevor Richards is scheduled to serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher for Game 1, but Lawrence is expected to enter the contest behind and will likely serve as a bulk reliever for Toronto. Lawrence has made each of his five appearances with Toronto this season out of the bullpen, but he had been a member of the Buffalo rotation prior to his call-up. He closed the Triple-A season by covering at least five innings in six of his final seven outings while generating a 3.90 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 24:2 K:BB across 32.1 frames.