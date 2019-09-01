Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Breaks out of cold streak

Biggio went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three RBI, two runs and a walk during a 6-4 victory against the Astros on Saturday.

The 24-year-old ended August with a homer in each of his last two games, but overall, he came into the night with an OPS this month well below .700, and he finished August with a .220 average. Overall, Biggio is batting .215 with 12 home runs, 35 RBI, 47 runs and nine steals in 274 at-bats this season.