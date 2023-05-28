Biggio went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's loss to Minnesota.

Biggio stepped in for Kevan Kiermaier, who exited Saturday's contest with lower back discomfort after just two innings and came up big with a solo homer in the fourth off Pablo Lopez. Through 30 games, Biggio is slashing .167/.231/.347 with four home runs, 12 runs scored and six RBI. Considering his struggles at the plate and his inability to lock down a consistent spot in the Blue Jays lineup, Biggio remains an unsavory fantasy option in most formats.