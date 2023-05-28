Biggio went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's loss to Minnesota.
Biggio stepped in for Kevin Kiermaier, who exited Saturday's contest with lower-back discomfort after just two innings, and came up big with a solo homer in the fourth off Pablo Lopez. Through 30 games, Biggio is slashing .167/.231/.347 with four home runs, 12 runs scored and six RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Starting in right field•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Blasts go-ahead three-run homer•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Swipes first bag•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Slugs first homer•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Starting at second base•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Launches first spring homer•