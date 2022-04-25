Biggio (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
General manager Ross Atkins announced earlier Monday that Biggio was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, so it's not a surprise to see him headed to the injured list. The 27-year-old, who has filled a utility role early this season, will need to clear MLB's testing protocols before rejoining the team.
