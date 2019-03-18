Biggio was sent to minor-league camp Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Biggio hit .252/.388/.499 for Double-A New Hampshire last season, adding 26 homers and 20 steals. He's expected to start the year with Triple-A Buffalo, though given the Blue Jays' hesitance to promote top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., it could be tough for Biggio to debut this season even with strong numbers.

