Biggio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Biggio will head to the bench after going hitless in 10 at-bats while starting each of the past three contests. Until the Blue Jays bring Danny Jansen (finger) back from the 10-day injured list, Biggio, Gabriel Moreno and Raimel Tapia look like they'll have to battle for one spot in Toronto's everyday lineup.
