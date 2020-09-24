Biggio went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, three runs and two RBI in Wednesday's 14-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The Toronto offense has been on a heater since Sunday, and Biggio -- the team's leadoff hitter -- has been one of the main beneficiaries over the last four games. After failing to score in a stretch of 11 consecutive games, Biggio has now crossed home seven times so far during the final week of the regular season. With a .796 OPS to go with seven home runs and six steals during the abbreviated campaign, Biggio has essentially replicated the numbers he posted as a rookie on a per-plate appearance basis. He's also made 31 starts at second base, 14 in the outfield and seven at third base, so he could have a chance at carrying eligibility at three positions in some fantasy leagues heading into 2021.