Biggio went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and two RBI in Friday's 11-4 win over the Rays.

Biggio made his 10th consecutive start Friday and his third in a row at second base, where he appears to have supplanted both Davis Schneider and Whit Merrifield as the team's preferred option. The 28-year-old has earned the everyday role by slashing .276/.398/.382 in September, with his efforts at the dish not going unnoticed as Toronto aims to secure a wild-card berth.