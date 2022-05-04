Biggio (illness) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
After clearing all COVID-19-related protocols Monday and resuming workouts, Biggio advanced to facing live pitching Wednesday, as he stepped up to the plate to take a few at-bats against rehabbing lefty Ryan Borucki (finger). According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com Biggio is expected to remain with Buffalo at least for the duration of the Blue Jays' weekend road trip in Cleveland, so he's unlikely to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list until next week.