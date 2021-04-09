Biggio went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.

The 25-year-old smacked a homer off Griffin Canning in the sixth inning and scored twice. Biggio looks to be a spark plug in a very young Blue Jays offense that will continue to improve, especially upon the addition of George Springer, whenever he returns from injury. Biggio had a breakout year in 2020, slashing .250/.375/.432.