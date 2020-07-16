Biggio launched a two-run home run off reliever Justin Miller during Wednesday's intrasquad game, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Biggio didn't hit a home run in his 12 games during spring training, so it had to feel good for him to leave the yard before the regular season gets underway next week. The 25-year-old demonstrated a patient eye at the plate as a rookie (16.7 percent walk rate), which should lock him into a premium spot in the lineup throughout the season. While his plate discipline stands out as his top skill, Biggio showcased a fantasy-friendly blend of power and speed in 2019, slugging 16 home runs and adding 14 steals in only 429 plate appearances. Even in a 60-game season, Biggio should have an outside shot at reaching double figures in both categories again if he stays healthy.