Biggio went 2-for-2 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles.

Biggio is now 4-for-6 with a pair of home runs in his last two games after going 1-for-12 in his previous six contests. The 28-year-old Biggio has primarily served a utility role for Toronto this season, though he's seen his playing time tick up a bit with Brandon Belt (hamstring) on the IL. Through 109 plate appearances this year, Biggio is slashing .202/.275/.404 with six homers, 17 runs scored, 12 RBI and two steals.